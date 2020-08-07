Wind Project Owners Urge 8th Circ. To Back Power Deal Win

Law360 (August 7, 2020, 6:52 PM EDT) -- Four wind project owners have urged the Eighth Circuit to uphold an order barring a Nebraska public utility from prematurely ending its 20-year power purchase agreements, telling the court that terminating the contracts would have "devastating consequences." Laredo Ridge Wind LLC, Broken Bow Wind LLC, Crofton Bluffs Wind LLC and Elkhorn Ridge Wind LLC defended their win over the Nebraska Public Power District in a brief filed on Thursday. The projects told the circuit court that U.S. District Judge Laurie Smith Camp got it right when she found in April that nothing in the agreements justifies the early termination sought by...

