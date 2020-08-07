Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Wind Project Owners Urge 8th Circ. To Back Power Deal Win

Law360 (August 7, 2020, 6:52 PM EDT) -- Four wind project owners have urged the Eighth Circuit to uphold an order barring a Nebraska public utility from prematurely ending its 20-year power purchase agreements, telling the court that terminating the contracts would have "devastating consequences."

Laredo Ridge Wind LLC, Broken Bow Wind LLC, Crofton Bluffs Wind LLC and Elkhorn Ridge Wind LLC defended their win over the Nebraska Public Power District in a brief filed on Thursday. The projects told the circuit court that U.S. District Judge Laurie Smith Camp got it right when she found in April that nothing in the agreements justifies the early termination sought by...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!