Trump Pick For Central Calif. Court Worth More Than $4M

Law360 (August 7, 2020, 6:41 PM EDT) -- A California litigator tapped for a federal court seat by President Donald Trump has reported a net worth of more than $4 million, making him one of the wealthiest judicial nominees up for confirmation in the U.S. Senate. John W. Holcomb, a partner with Greenberg Gross LLP since 2019, noted in required financial disclosures that he has just over $5.78 million in total assets, with total liabilities of approximate $1.7 million. The figures are listed in a disclosure report provided to Law360 by the Senate Judiciary Committee. Holcomb, who was nominated in February to California's Central District, might be coming up...

