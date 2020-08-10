Techtronic Tells Justices To Skip Alice Ax Of Garage Door IP 

Law360 (August 10, 2020, 6:42 PM EDT) -- Techtronic urged the U.S. Supreme Court to deny its rival's petition challenging a Federal Circuit decision that invalidated its smart garage door opener patent under Alice, saying there is no legal issue for the justices to weigh in on. While The Chamberlain Group's May 20 petition argued that the Federal Circuit needs to view patent claims as a whole when deciding if they're abstract under Alice, Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd. fired back in a brief docketed Friday, saying the appeals court did just that before deciding the patent claimed only the patent-ineligible abstract idea of "wirelessly communicating status information about a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS