New PTAB Attys Cut Their Teeth At Mock Hearing

Law360 (August 7, 2020, 8:29 PM EDT) -- Junior attorneys got rare feedback Friday from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office director, who commended their "really fabulous job" after a mock hearing in a training designed to give next-generation attorneys experience arguing before the Patent Trial and Appeal Board. USPTO Director Andrei Iancu, along with Administrative Patent Judges Michael Kim and Rama Elluru, presided over an hourlong video hearing concerning a patent covering electronic controllable suitcases, after which the panel evaluated the performances of the four arguing attorneys. The panel zeroed in on several key points in their feedback, advising the attorneys not to rush and to pick their...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS