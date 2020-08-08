Stephen Williams, Longtime DC Circ. Judge, Dies of COVID-19

Law360 (August 8, 2020, 8:59 PM EDT) -- Senior Judge Stephen F. Williams, a member of the powerful D.C. Circuit for more than 30 years, died Friday of COVID-19 complications at the age of 83, the court's chief executive confirmed to Law360 late Saturday. Judge Williams was appointed to the court in June 1986 by President President Ronald Reagan and took senior status in September 2001 In an earlier statement Saturday, the court lauded the jurist's three decades of public service and his commitment to teaching and writing. "He had an uncommon love of ideas, an extraordinarily broad-ranging intellectual curiosity, an infectiously good-spirited demeanor, and a joyful sense of humor....

