Insurers Hike Prices For Businesses Following Virus Losses

Law360, London (August 10, 2020, 4:57 PM BST) -- Insurers globally have hiked premium prices for businesses by an average of 19% as a result of mounting losses from COVID-19, according to a Monday analysis by broker Marsh. The company said the rise over the previous quarter was the largest since it launched its price index in 2012. The numbers follow major losses from COVID-19 reported by the world's leading insurers and reinsurers in their first-half results. Global reinsurers Swiss Re and Munich Re saw losses of $2.5 billion and $1.5 billion, respectively, in claims related to the pandemic, while U.K. insurer Aviva said it expected claims of up to...

