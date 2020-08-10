Ariz. Judge Tosses Challenge To Legal Pot Ballot Initiative

Law360 (August 10, 2020, 6:39 PM EDT) -- An Arizona judge denied a bid to block from the November ballot an initiative that would ask voters to legalize and tax recreational marijuana, saying its summary wasn't misleading and succinctly informed the public of the petition's intent. Maricopa County Superior Court Judge James D. Smith on Friday refused to bar the question from qualifying for the Nov. 3 ballot, saying the residents who opposed the initiative made policy arguments against it rather than proving the 100-word summary was misleading. The opponents claimed the summary that petition circulators used while gathering signatures misrepresented or ignored a host of the measure's provisions, but...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS