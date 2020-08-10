Barclays Faces UK Privacy Probe Over Staff Monitoring

Law360, London (August 10, 2020, 6:29 PM BST) -- Banking giant Barclays faces an investigation from Britain's privacy watchdog over how it digitally monitors its employees, the Information Commissioner's Office has said. The ICO said Sunday that there is an ongoing investigation into Barclays' alleged use of employee-monitoring tools. "People expect that they can keep their personal lives private and that they are also entitled to a degree of privacy in the workplace," a spokesperson for the watchdog said. "We have an ongoing investigation relating to Barclays' alleged use of employee monitoring tools." The spokesperson said that if organizations wish to monitor their staff, they should be clear about its purpose...

