Urban Outfitters Takes Aim At Fashion Co.'s 'Cynical' IP Suit

Law360 (August 10, 2020, 7:53 PM EDT) -- Urban Outfitters Inc. has urged a Pennsylvania federal judge to toss a lawsuit by fashion rental company Le Tote Inc., blasting the legal action as a "cynical" effort to deflect attention from business woes that led Le Tote to file for bankruptcy protections earlier this month. Urban Outfitters told the court Friday that Le Tote can't substantiate its allegations that the Philadelphia-headquartered retailer used potential acquisition talks as an opportunity to seize Le Tote's proprietary information and launch its own competing business. "Le Tote's allegations are a misguided and cynical effort to cast blame elsewhere for its own business and financial...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS