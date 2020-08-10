Physicist Says AI Inventor Ban Alters Patentability Criteria

Law360 (August 10, 2020, 5:06 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office improperly added a new requirement for patentability when it said an artificial intelligence machine cannot be named as an inventor, according to a new suit filed by the machine's developer. Stephen Thaler's suit in Virginia federal court claims the USPTO violated the Administrative Procedure Act when it added a patentability requirement that is "contrary to existing law and at odds with the policy underlying the patent system." By refusing to let AI machines be inventors, the agency is undermining the patent system, he said. "Defendants' position is anti-intellectual property and anti-business, and it puts American...

