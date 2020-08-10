NY Judge With Alzheimer's To Retire After Conduct Concerns

Law360 (August 10, 2020, 5:32 PM EDT) -- A Brooklyn state court judge has agreed to retire due to "advanced" Alzheimer's disease at the age of 54 after the New York Commission on Judicial Conduct received complaints about "erratic" behavior. Judge ShawnDya L. Simpson, who became a justice of the New York Supreme Court in Kings County in 2017, signed an agreement in July that was finalized on Thursday saying she would step down and not seek judicial office in the future. "It was my life-long ambition to wear a robe and to serve the judicial system faithfully, as well as with objectivity and integrity," Judge Simpson wrote in...

