Susman Godfrey Elects New Leader To Succeed Late Founder

Law360 (August 10, 2020, 4:48 PM EDT) -- Susman Godfrey LLP has appointed its first female managing partner as a successor to founding partner Stephen Susman, who died last month after contracting COVID-19 while recovering from a bike accident. Los Angeles-based partner Kalpana Srinivasan, 45, was elected by Susman Godfrey's partners late last week, the Houston-headquartered firm announced Monday. Srinivasan will serve as managing partner with Neal Manne, who had been serving alongside Susman in the role since September 2011. Srinivasan will also continue to serve on the firm's executive committee. "The firm has had an enormous history of success, and I'm looking forward to building on that in...

