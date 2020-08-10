Gov't Loses Early Alice Bid To Toss Data Processing IP Suit

Law360 (August 10, 2020, 8:46 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Court of Federal Claims has refused to dismiss a suit from E-Numerate Solutions Inc. alleging the government infringed seven data processing patents, finding it can survive for now because at least one claim of one patent passes muster under Alice. In an opinion issued Friday, Judge Ryan T. Holte said the government is free to revisit the eligibility question after claim construction and some fact discovery. But the judge rejected its argument that E-Numerate's complaint made mere "conclusory allegations" about the patents' eligibility that were insufficient to survive a motion to dismiss. "The court thus finds plaintiffs plausibly presented...

