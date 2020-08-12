Willkie Snags Restructuring Atty From MoFo In London

Law360, London (August 12, 2020, 7:09 PM BST) -- Law firm Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP has brought on a new finance expert from Morrison & Foerster LLP to join the firm's London office as a restructuring partner. Willkie said Monday that Edward Downer, an attorney specializing in distressed debt and financial restructuring, will join its business reorganization and restructuring department. "Ed is a highly regarded and talented restructuring lawyer whose skill set and client relationships perfectly complement the growth strategy for our London practice," said Graham Lane, partner and head of Willkie's business reorganization and restructuring practice in London. "Having worked with Ed on various transactions, I know what...

