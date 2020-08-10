Thompson Hine Adds Pair Of Investment Management Attys

Law360 (August 10, 2020, 6:24 PM EDT) -- Thompson Hine LLP said Monday it added two attorneys to its corporate transactions and securities practice group from in-house positions to focus on financial technology, broker-dealer regulations and fund governance. Eric E. Miller joins the firm after serving for 17 years as chief legal officer at Nationwide Funds Group, the mutual fund unit of insurance company Nationwide. Marc B. Minor joins as senior counsel after more than five years as chief compliance officer for investment adviser Marstone Inc. Both men join the firm's Columbus, Ohio, office. Miller, who is admitted to practice in Pennsylvania, will serve as counsel once he secures admission in...

