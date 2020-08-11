Supplier Wants Claim Axed From EQT's $18M Faulty Valve Suit

Law360 (August 11, 2020, 3:52 PM EDT) -- A drilling industry supplier urged a Pennsylvania federal judge Monday to throw out what it said were duplicative claims over alleged breaches of contract and warranty in an $18 million suit over purportedly faulty gas well valves sold to EQT Corp. Aspen Flow Control LLC said in a brief that EQT was improperly seeking double recovery by leveling claims of both breach of contract and breach of warranty based on allegations that the supplier violated a deal promising it would provide valves that met company specifications. "EQT's complaint relies upon the warranty within the [contract] to allege that Aspen's supplying a...

