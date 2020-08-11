New Group Aims To Elevate Voices Of Black Compliance Pros

Law360 (August 11, 2020, 8:50 PM EDT) -- A Greenberg Traurig LLP attorney who previously worked at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau launched an organization this week that seeks to expand opportunities for Black compliance and risk management professionals while changing corporate attitudes toward diversity from the top down. Jennifer Newton In an interview with Law360, National Association of Black Compliance & Risk Management Professionals founder and CEO Jennifer Newton discussed the motivation and mission behind Monday's launch of the nonprofit, which boasts a leadership team that includes executives from Walmart, Uber and USAA Bank. "We want to reframe the way that organizations deal with diversity and inclusion," Newton...

