Sustainable Food Progress May Close Global Regulatory Gap

Law360 (August 12, 2020, 2:06 PM EDT) -- Innovation in the sustainable food sector is forging ahead at a remarkable pace. Our current food sources account for nearly one-third of global greenhouse gas emissions,[1] while consumers are increasingly better educated about where their food comes from and demand greater transparency. The desire for sustainability is leading to an embracing of many scientific disciplines in food development. New innovative biotech approaches such as genetic engineering, synthetic biology, cell culture and computational biology are all being employed for the greater good of the planet. The use of these types of technical approaches is also leading to a growing importance of patent...

