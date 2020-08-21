Faegre Drinker Adds Partner To Restructuring Practice

Law360 (August 21, 2020, 2:54 PM EDT) -- Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP has hired a partner from Morris James LLP in its Wilmington, Delaware, office, marking another expansion for the firm since it launched global operations in February. Brett Fallon — who joined Faegre Drinker's finance and restructuring group — has over three decades of experience representing creditors of all kinds and brings "extensive litigation experience" with him, the firm said in a press release. He also maintains a "robust corporate litigation practice" in the Delaware Court of Chancery in addition to an "active commercial litigation practice" in the state's Superior Court and federal district court. In an...

