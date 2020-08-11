Mylan Asks Fed. Circ. To Undo PTAB Loss In Tecfidera Fight

Law360 (August 11, 2020, 5:33 PM EDT) -- Mylan Pharmaceuticals Inc. is urging the Federal Circuit to revive its challenge of a Biogen patent covering the blockbuster multiple sclerosis drug Tecfidera, saying that the Patent Trial and Appeal Board took a "shortcut" in analyzing the patent. In a brief filed Friday, Mylan told the appeals court that the PTAB improperly found that none of the challenged claims in Biogen's patent were obvious in light of various preexisting studies. The board noted that an ordinarily skilled person would have been driven to optimize a certain dosage of dimethyl fumarate to treat MS as claimed in the patent, but it ultimately...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS