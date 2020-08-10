Judge Hasn't 'Heard Enough' From FTC On Coal Deal's Reality

Law360 (August 10, 2020, 9:11 PM EDT) -- A Missouri federal judge pressed the Federal Trade Commission in closing arguments Monday to explain how a proposed joint venture between Arch Coal and Peabody would drive up energy prices in the face of market pressures beyond the "coal-on-coal competition" that the agency has focused on. U.S. District Judge Sarah E. Pitlyk was particularly interested in competition from natural gas and renewable sources that the companies say overrides any FTC concerns of increasing concentration for coal from Wyoming's South Powder River Basin, or SPRB. And she wanted to know how to gauge the "but for" reality of a world in which...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS