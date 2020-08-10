BigLaw Atty Faces Ethics Complaint Over Kanye, Trump Work

Law360 (August 10, 2020, 7:07 PM EDT) -- An accountability watchdog group has filed an ethics complaint against a Husch Blackwell LLP attorney who seemingly represented both the Donald Trump reelection campaign and musician Kanye West's presidential campaign simultaneously. The Campaign for Accountability announced Friday that it had alerted the Wisconsin Office of Lawyer Regulation that Lane Ruhland, senior counsel in Husch Blackwell's Madison, Wisconsin, office, was representing both campaigns, alleging that this was a clear conflict of interest. "Bar rules are clear: lawyers can't represent two parties with adverse interests," CFA Executive Director Michelle Kuppersmith said in a statement. "It's hard to imagine how anything could be more...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS