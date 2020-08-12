How Orange Book Listings Affect Patent Density, Exclusivity

Law360 (August 12, 2020, 4:30 PM EDT) -- The In re: Humira decision in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois turned the spotlight on the issue of patent thickets and the potential effect of those thickets on competition. While many in our industry are contemplating how this will shape the future, we analyze historical data to uncover recent trends in patent density and the foreseeable impact on exclusivity in small-molecule drugs. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration publication, commonly referred to as the Orange Book, lists all FDA-approved small-molecule drugs.[1] It also identifies, among other things, the periods of statutory exclusivity for which the listed...

