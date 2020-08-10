NRDC Says Trump Admin. Must Update Energy Standards

Law360 (August 10, 2020, 7:52 PM EDT) -- The Natural Resources Defense Council and a coalition of advocates on Monday threatened to sue the U.S. Department of Energy, alleging it has ignored its duty to update energy standards for a slew of products from microwave ovens to water heaters. Despite the billions in savings that consumers could enjoy, the benefits to the environment and the requirements of the Energy Policy and Conservation Act that the DOE regularly update energy standards, the federal government has missed various deadlines impacting 26 products, the public health and environmental groups said. "DOE under the Trump administration has repeatedly and systemically failed to comply...

