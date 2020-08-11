Feds Must Face Suit Over Threat To Bull Trout Near Nat'l Park

Law360 (August 11, 2020, 4:10 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation can't dodge a suit alleging it has allowed the ongoing killing of the protected bull trout near Glacier National Park, a Montana federal judge has ruled. U.S. Magistrate Judge Kathleen L. DeSoto ruled Monday that the bureau was not persuasive when it argued that the lawsuit should be dismissed or stayed pending Endangered Species Act consultation with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service because Alliance for the Wild Rockies could still see the relief it seeks in the form of an injunction. Judge DeSoto reasoned that while the bureau said it is engaged in formal consultation...

