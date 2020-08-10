Recruiter Axes Fee Suit Against Kilpatrick Townsend Partners

Law360 (August 10, 2020, 8:18 PM EDT) -- After experiencing multiple losses in the courtroom, Houston-based legal recruiting firm Partners Legal Search has abandoned its $1.2 million Texas state court lawsuit that claimed two Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton LLP partners robbed it of a job search fee by skirting the parties' 2017 agreement. The recruiting firm tossed its remaining common law fraud claim against Kilpatrick Townsend partners Patrick Gaas and Daniel Shank in an agreed motion to nonsuit filed Thursday, which Harris County District Court Judge Michael Gomez signed the same day. The nonsuit comes less than two weeks after Judge Gomez found the job search fee agreement unenforceable,...

