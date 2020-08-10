Green Thumb Can't Halt Arkansas Rival's Medical Pot License

Law360 (August 10, 2020, 8:25 PM EDT) -- An Arkansas state court judge said Friday she won't let cannabis company Green Thumb stop a competitor from receiving a medical marijuana license, rejecting Green Thumb's argument that it will be irreparably harmed. Circuit Judge Mary McGowan denied Green Thumb's request for a preliminary injunction and dissolved a temporary restraining order on the award of a license to cannabis company Native Green. Green Thumb, which said the license's award was improper, doesn't seem likely to prove that contention, the judge said. Green Thumb sued the Arkansas Medical Marijuana Commission last month, claiming the commission broke its own rules when it awarded...

