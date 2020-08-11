Ex-Baker Botts, Akin Gump Attys Launch Houston Boutique

Law360 (August 11, 2020, 2:39 PM EDT) -- A trio of former partners from Baker Botts LLP and Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP have joined forces to launch a new litigation boutique in Houston, focused on commercial disputes, transactions and intellectual property cases. Kevin Cadwell, David Clonts and Michael Reeder announced Monday they have formed Cadwell Clonts & Reeder LLP. The firm opened its doors July 1. "The reaction from a client standpoint has just been incredible," Cadwell said. "We are busy … we are well ahead of what we had mapped out originally, and that says something about our clients — what we thought they were...

