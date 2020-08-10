Calif. High Court Won't Drop Pass Score For Past Bar Exams

Law360 (August 10, 2020, 9:35 PM EDT) -- The California Supreme Court issued an order Monday making its lower pass score for the Golden State's bar exam official, though it refused to retroactively apply the new score to past exams. Only July 16, the high court announced that it would permanently lower the passing score for the California Bar Exam from 1440 to 1390. Later that month, more than 400 lawyers, law professors, law school deans, students and state lawmakers urged the court to retroactively lower the passing score for the February 2020 exam. Proponents of the change argued that it would be "fundamentally unjust for one to gain...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS