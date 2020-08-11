Thomson Reuters Pans Legal Startup's Bid To Ax IP Suit

Law360 (August 11, 2020, 2:30 PM EDT) -- Thomson Reuters and West Publishing accused ROSS Intelligence on Monday of ignoring the heart of their federal suit in Delaware alleging ROSS infringed Westlaw copyrights and interfered with a former user's contract in order to hijack protected content. In answer to a ROSS motion to dismiss the two-count complaint in the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware, West Publishing and parent company Thomson Reuters alleged that five-year-old ROSS arranged with Westlaw client LegalEase to copy the more than century-old company's content for use in a new legal research product. Thomson Reuters sued ROSS on May 6, alleging that LegalEase,...

