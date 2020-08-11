FCA Relying On Auditors To Flag Issues Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Law360, London (August 11, 2020, 3:30 PM BST) -- The Financial Conduct Authority has written to auditors instructing them to alert it of any uncertainties they identify when doing their work, in line with efforts to prevent firms being harmed during the COVID-19 crisis. All entities regulated by the FCA have been affected by the pandemic in ways "that may not have been predicted," Christopher Woolard, interim chief executive at the FCA, said in a letter dated Aug. 10. The letter was addressed to senior partners or directors of audit companies. Audit firms that supply assurance services to firms regulated by the watchdog "play a crucial role," Woolard said, and...

