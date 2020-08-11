German Cops Launch Raids In Money Laundering, Tax Probes

Law360, London (August 11, 2020, 2:05 PM BST) -- German authorities raided a business and private residence Tuesday as part of a money laundering and tax fraud investigation into a suspected network using offshore banks to recycle criminal proceeds. German criminal authorities have raided a business and an individual residence in the state of Brandenburg following information gleaned from the "Troika Laundromat" money-laundering operation. Authorities are separately investigating accusations of tax evasion against German customers of a Puerto Rican bank. (AP) The country's Federal Criminal Agency and the Frankfurt prosecutor's office said in a joint statement that the searches took place in the eastern German province of Brandenburg. Investigators searched an import-export company...

