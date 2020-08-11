Global AML Fines Surge In 2020, Led By Europe

Law360, London (August 11, 2020, 4:47 PM BST) -- European regulators have clamped down on anti-money laundering rules in 2020 as total fines surged in the first six months of the year after a dip in 2019, a new report has found. Financial consultancy Duff & Phelps published new research Monday which found that global penalties for money laundering ticked up in 2020 after falling 14% in 2019, in part due to large fines imposed in Europe. "For years the U.S. has led the way in imposing major anti-money laundering fines, but regulators in Europe have recently started taking a much tougher line," the report said. The study found that...

