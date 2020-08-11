CMA Orders Ardonagh To Not Integrate New Bike Broker

Law360, London (August 11, 2020, 4:35 PM BST) -- The U.K.'s competition watchdog has ordered insurance consolidator Ardonagh not to integrate a newly acquired motorcycle broker into its wider business until an investigation is completed. The Competition and Markets Authority said no staff or commercially sensitive information should be shared between Ardonagh and Bennetts Motorcycling Services for now. The enforcement notice, published Friday, came as Ardonagh announced the £26 million ($33.5 million) deal had received regulatory approval from the Financial Conduct Authority. The CMA said it would not block the completion of the deal as long as Ardonagh ensured "the Bennetts business is carried on separately from the Ardonagh business."...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS