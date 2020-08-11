Lloyd's Of London Picks Insurtechs For Virus Response

Law360, London (August 11, 2020, 4:46 PM BST) -- Lloyd's of London said Tuesday it has recruited 10 insurance technology startups to help develop a market response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The corporation said the insurtech businesses would join its Lloyd's Lab incubator program, which starts Sept. 7. The startups will look at the use of data in developing new insurance products that could form part of Lloyd's COVID-19 response. Insurers have increasingly come under fire during the pandemic for either refusing claims from businesses forced to close, or stripping back cover at renewal. "We will undoubtedly need new products and services for insurers to deliver confidence and security against...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS