Dentons To Combine With 100-Attorney Utah Law Firm

Law360 (August 11, 2020, 1:04 PM EDT) -- Dentons on Tuesday announced plans to combine with Durham Jones & Pinegar, a Salt Lake City-based law firm with nearly 100 lawyers, after the firms worked out a deal amid the global pandemic using virtual tools Dentons' global chairman Joseph Andrew says actually improved the deal-making process. Andrew likened inking a law firm combination amid the coronavirus pandemic to making "lemonade out of lemons," saying the two law firms were actually able to introduce more partners and have more conversations with one another because a good deal of the requisite socialization happened via virtual platforms and there was no need to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS