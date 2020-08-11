JAMS Reviewing Vetting Process After Judge's Racist Email

Law360 (August 11, 2020, 10:29 PM EDT) -- Mediation and arbitration giant JAMS Inc. on Tuesday said it had "severed [its] relationship" with a retired judge who shared a racist email that portrayed Black people as inherently inferior, saying that JAMS will immediately begin reviewing its vetting process for arbitrators. JAMS President and CEO Chris Poole said in a statement that in response to the racial justice protests sparked by the killing of George Floyd, he had hoped to use the organization to help society address and counteract bigotry — including through a $100,000 donation to the Divided Community Project — but an email from arbitrator and retired Judge...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS