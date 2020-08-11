Calif. Atty Sues State Bar Over Discipline For Gender Remarks

Law360 (August 11, 2020, 6:34 PM EDT) -- A California attorney who was called out last year for seemingly misogynistic and homophobic remarks sued the state bar on Tuesday in federal court, arguing that disciplinary proceedings related to the incident would violate his constitutional rights. Benjamin Pavone of Pavone & Fonner LLP said a notice of disciplinary charges from the State Bar of California trampled on his rights to free speech and due process. The behavior in question amounted to nothing more than advocating for his client within the normal bounds of professionalism, Pavone said. The San Diego-based attorney hit back at the state bar's claim that he improperly...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS