FERC Says Energy Storage Facilities Can Get Grid Treatment

Law360 (August 11, 2020, 6:05 PM EDT) -- The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission has approved a Midwestern grid operator's proposal to treat energy storage facilities as transmission assets to address grid expansion issues, but one commissioner warned the agency is wrongly blurring the line between electricity generation and transmission. In an order issued Monday, FERC granted Midcontinent Independent System Operator Inc.'s request for the agency to allow a storage facility to qualify as a transmission-only asset in MISO's annual expansion planning when needed to rectify a nonroutine transmission issue. The decision revises a FERC-approved tariff, which determines how customers are charged for transmission and support costs. The storage facility would...

