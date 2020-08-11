Biz Analytics Co. To Spend $500M On Bitcoin, Stock Buybacks

Law360 (August 11, 2020, 6:25 PM EDT) -- Business analytics group MicroStrategy detailed its new capital allocation strategy Tuesday, announcing that it's making Bitcoin its principal holding in its reserves by buying $250 million worth of the cryptocurrency and that it would spend up to an equal amount of money on a stock buyback. Tysons Corner, Virginia-based MicroStrategy Inc. said its two-prong capital allocation strategy included a share buyback and a purchase of 21,454 bitcoins in order to invest in alternative assets and maximize value for its shareholders. "This investment reflects our belief that Bitcoin, as the world's most widely adopted cryptocurrency, is a dependable store of value and...

