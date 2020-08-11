Brooklyn Brewery Can't Squash Local Rival's Trademark

Law360 (August 11, 2020, 3:37 PM EDT) -- Craft beer powerhouse Brooklyn Brewery has lost a battle at the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board aimed at stopping a onetime business partner called Brooklyn Brew Shop from registering its similar name as a trademark. In a precedential decision Monday, the board ruled that Brooklyn Brewery waited too long to challenge Brew Shop's use of the name on its signature home-brew kits — particularly since the two companies sold co-branded products for years before they became entangled in litigation. Among other things, the board pointed to emails in which a Brooklyn Brewery executive said he saw no issue with the name...

