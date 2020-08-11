From Prosecutor To VP Candidate: How Harris Got Here

Law360 (August 11, 2020, 9:21 PM EDT) -- Being named Joe Biden's running mate on the Democratic presidential ticket is just the latest achievement for Sen. Kamala Harris, the California Democrat who cut her teeth as a prosecutor before bursting onto the national political scene in recent years. Biden announced his vice presidential candidate Tuesday on Twitter, calling her a "fearless fighter for the little guy, and one of the country's finest public servants." Harris, 55, would be the first African American and South Asian American to hold the office. Back when Kamala was Attorney General, she worked closely with Beau. I watched as they took on the big...

