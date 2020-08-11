Coinbase Breaks With Major Blockchain Industry Group

Law360 (August 11, 2020, 6:28 PM EDT) -- Coinbase said Tuesday it is leaving Blockchain Association, an industry group it helped found, citing "recent decisions" the cryptocurrency platform believes could "irreparably impair the credibility of the association." A Coinbase representative confirmed to Law360 that the cryptocurrency marketplace was leaving Blockchain Association, but did not specify which decisions led to its departure. "It's with great disappointment that Coinbase has withdrawn from the Blockchain Association," the spokesperson said. "However, recent decisions made by the association and its board seem at odds with the association's mission. We believe that decisions made now have the potential to irreparably impair the credibility of the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS