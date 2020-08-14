Compliance Lessons From $1M HHS Fine For Data Breach

Law360 (August 14, 2020, 5:51 PM EDT) -- The Office of Civil Rights in the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services continues to penalize covered entities for breaches of patients' electronic protected health information, or ePHI, under the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act privacy rules.[1] In a recently published press release, the OCR announced that Lifespan Health System's affiliated covered entity entered into a settlement agreement with the OCR, wherein Lifespan agreed to pay $1.04 million and enter into a corrective action plan as a result of a data breach affecting 20,431 patients.[2] The ePHI included patient names, medical record numbers, demographic information, including partial address information, and...

