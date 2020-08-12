Law Firm Leaders: Hogan Lovells' Miguel Zaldivar

Law360 (August 12, 2020, 11:33 AM EDT) -- Miguel Zaldivar took the reins as CEO of global law firm Hogan Lovells on July 1, becoming one of only a handful of Latino leaders of major global law firms. Miguel Zaldivar Hogan Lovells CEO Zaldivar took on the role after two years at the helm of the law firm's Asia-Pacific and Middle Eastern operations and two terms on its global management board. Here, Zaldivar chats with Law360 about his leadership style, his goals for the law firm during his time as its CEO, and how a Venezuelan diplomat inspired him to enter into a career in the law. This interview...

