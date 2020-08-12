11th Circ. Asks Ga. Justices To Weigh In On DA Election Query

Law360 (August 12, 2020, 5:16 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit on Tuesday told the Georgia Supreme Court to decide whether a state law concerning local elections violates the Peach State's constitution — a question central to civil rights claims currently being litigated against Georgia's governor and secretary of state after they delayed a district attorney election. In a published opinion, a three-judge federal appeals panel certified the question for resolution by the Georgia Supreme Court, saying it needs clarity regarding whether the state can constitutionally postpone for two years an election to fill a district attorney position vacated in February. A federal judge in Atlanta decided last month...

