Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Judge 'Having Trouble' To Rule On Papst Camera Patent MDL

Law360 (August 12, 2020, 9:57 PM EDT) -- Nikon Corp., Canon Inc. and other digital camera manufacturers in a long-running multidistrict patent infringement suit appeared to have hit a stumbling block Wednesday after a D.C. federal judge cast strong doubts on their request for an order finding that the Patent Trial and Appeal Board had previously invalidated similar claims asserted in the case.

The manufacturers insisted in their summary judgment motion that the camera patent infringement claims brought against them by German patent-holding company Papst Licensing Gmbh & Co. KG cannot stay afloat because they are too similar to claims already litigated in a series of inter partes review...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Patents

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!