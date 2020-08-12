Judge 'Having Trouble' To Rule On Papst Camera Patent MDL

Law360 (August 12, 2020, 9:57 PM EDT) -- Nikon Corp., Canon Inc. and other digital camera manufacturers in a long-running multidistrict patent infringement suit appeared to have hit a stumbling block Wednesday after a D.C. federal judge cast strong doubts on their request for an order finding that the Patent Trial and Appeal Board had previously invalidated similar claims asserted in the case. The manufacturers insisted in their summary judgment motion that the camera patent infringement claims brought against them by German patent-holding company Papst Licensing Gmbh & Co. KG cannot stay afloat because they are too similar to claims already litigated in a series of inter partes review...

