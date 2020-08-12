BoE Suspends Fixed Rate Lending Guidelines Amid COVID-19

Law360, London (August 12, 2020, 3:38 PM BST) -- Britain's central bank has said it will pause limits on fixed rate lending for building societies for six months to allow the lenders to respond to the financial fallout of the COVID-19 crisis. Building societies will not have to adhere to limitations on fixed rate lending from August 2020 to Jan. 31, 2021, according to a letter published Tuesday by Mel Beaman, the director of U.K. deposit takers at the Prudential Regulation Authority, which is the Bank of England's regulatory arm. "We acknowledge the desire of some societies to be able to react more quickly in the current environment, and agree...

