Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Wash. Fights Mine Owner's Bid To Trim Water Pollution Suit

Law360 (August 12, 2020, 6:30 PM EDT) -- Washington state is asking a federal court to reject efforts by a gold mine operator to rid itself of certain allegations it violated the Clean Water Act by asserting that those issues are in the past, arguing that the violations were prodigious and should be considered ongoing.

The state said Tuesday that Kinross Gold USA Inc., which operated the Buckhorn Mountain Mine through its subsidiary Crown Resources Corp., allegedly did not follow environmental requirements over a long period and failed to report problems. The owner's effort to dismiss some of the complaint's claims should fail, the state said.

The operator said...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!