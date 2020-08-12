Wash. Fights Mine Owner's Bid To Trim Water Pollution Suit

Law360 (August 12, 2020, 6:30 PM EDT) -- Washington state is asking a federal court to reject efforts by a gold mine operator to rid itself of certain allegations it violated the Clean Water Act by asserting that those issues are in the past, arguing that the violations were prodigious and should be considered ongoing. The state said Tuesday that Kinross Gold USA Inc., which operated the Buckhorn Mountain Mine through its subsidiary Crown Resources Corp., allegedly did not follow environmental requirements over a long period and failed to report problems. The owner's effort to dismiss some of the complaint's claims should fail, the state said. The operator said...

