Pandemic Sends Cannabis Sprout Cultivator Into Ch. 11

Law360 (August 12, 2020, 10:58 AM EDT) -- Cannabis industry sprout supplier Pharmagreen Biotech Inc. sought bankruptcy protection in a Nevada federal court Wednesday, citing threats to its ability to pay lender notes and blaming COVID-19 shutdowns that disrupted its operations and business plan.Pharmagreen Biotech CEO Peter Wojcik said in a company announcement of its filing in the U.S Bankruptcy Court for the District of Nevada that the company's troubles were tied to "toxic terms" in lender notes. The notes were lined up while the company was preparing to carry out its plan to deliver high-quality starter "plantlets" for the cannabis and hemp industry.Due to the pandemic, Wojcik said, Pharmagreen's "process got delayed as Europe shut down for over two months, and these notes became due and as [a] result these lenders are seeking very toxic conversions that would essentially wipe out the company's valuation.""We plan to engage all our lenders to settle debts in a way that is fair and beneficial for all parties going forward," Wojcik added.Pharmagreen is an affiliate of WFS Pharmagreen Inc., a wholly owned Canada-based subsidiary. The company said in its announcement that WFS Pharmagreen Inc. is becoming a major producer of cannabis plantlets through a proprietary tissue culture process.Details on Pharmagreen's capital structure and liabilities and counsel information were not immediately available.--Editing by Marygrace Murphy.

